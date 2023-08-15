Hordes of farmers and those across regional Victoria rallied on foot and tractor along the steps of Parliament House and through the streets today to deliver a clear, direct message to the government, "stop the towers."
They're against the Victoria to NSW Interconnector West project (VNI West), bringing dozens of tractors to line the streets as convoys came from central, western, and northwestern Victoria to express their firm opposition.
The state and federal government planned VNI West project would construct two 500-kilovolt transmission line towers, throughout regional Victoria and NSW, the alliance against the project believed it's go ahead would cause irreversible environmental, social, and economic damage within their regions.
Instead, they're asking for the lines to be built under ground or find an alternative route, what protesters refer to as "Plan B," either put it underground or find an alternate route.
The Nationals leader, David Littleproud spoke at the rally showing his opposition to the towers, siding with farmers and regional communities, he called on the Labour government to listen to protesters.
"The Nationals will continue to roll out a motion in the senate to have a senate inquiry, because Victoria is at the epicentre of this, it is a virus that's spreading right up the east coast," Mr Littleproud said.
Federal Member for Mallee Dr Anne Webster also urged the government to listen, particularly those in the agriculture sector.
"Projects such as the Victoria New South Wales Interconnector West (VNI West) compromise the livelihoods of our farmers and the biosecurity and productivity of their land," Dr Webster said.
"The flow-on effect is Australian families pay more at the checkout through higher grocery prices, while their energy bills are also inflated to pay for infrastructure costs for these transmission lines. It just multiplies the cost-of-living pressure on Australian mums and dads."
Brothers Martin and Archie Conroy, Ballan had protested the project for the past three years, and are now beyond frustrated that it's still up for consideration, but Archie was confident their perseverance would put a stop to it proceeding.
"It won't go through, because we're here to fight it, but we're not only one part of it, we've got our generation and then the next generation will come up and be fighting this right to the end," Archie said.
He said the topic in his town had turned neighbour against neighbour, and family against family, and since the government wasn't coming to the party to discuss alternatives, they needed to bring the discussion to them.
"They're still not listening, so that's what we're here today for," Archie said.
"We're all here to make a point to the government, that this project in it's present form is not right."
St Arnaud farmer, Jason Barratt is a sixth generation farmer, he said many protesters joined the force to express their frustrations and show community support to alternative options.
"I don't think we're really being heard by the Victorian state government, they just seem to think AEMO's plan is the only plan and they don't really want to look at anything else," Mr Barrett said.
David Lang runs a cropping and sheep operation in Wallaloo, he left home today at 4.45am on the day of the protest, preparing his tractor the day prior, he said everyone was keen to get to the city and show the government their view on the towers.
"Everyone's uniting together, which is good and even uniting from here up to Queensland," Mr Lang said.
"We've got to keep fighting it though because it's wrong what they're doing, it's going to cost everyone in cities, little country towns, business, it's going to cost a lot more money for everyone."
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
