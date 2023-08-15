Stock & Land
VNI West Project protest brought the big rigs to Parliament

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated August 15 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 5:00pm
Protestors rallied outside Parliament House today in opposition to the state and federal government plans for VNI West project. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Hordes of farmers and those across regional Victoria rallied on foot and tractor along the steps of Parliament House and through the streets today to deliver a clear, direct message to the government, "stop the towers."

