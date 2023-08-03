A northern Victorian Indigenous land council says its deeply saddened by claims it will have extraordinary powers to influence councils and landholders, as a result of a new agreement with the state government.
The Horsham-based Barengi Gadjin Land Council represents the Wotjobaluk, Jaadwa, Jadawadjali, Wergaia and Jupagulk peoples of the Wotjobaluk nations.
It covers all, or part, of 10 councils in northwest Victoria.
In October, last year, the BGLC signed a Recognition and Settlement Agreement (RSA) with the Victorian government under the Traditional Owner Settlement Act.
In June, BGLC held a workshop at the Horsham Town Hall, attended by state government executives, senior local government chief executives and land council board members, to discuss the implementation of the RSA.
A BGLC spokeswoman said subsequent claims that Indigenous groups would be given powers to rename all roads, bridges and public spaces, co-manage waterways and biosecurity, as well as "preferential" access to council procurement contracts and jobs were factually incorrect.
"The journey for recognition by the state within the Traditional Owner Settlement Act took over two decades of negotiation and hard work from our elders and community and was recognised October 22, 2022," the spokeswoman said.
"Our goal is to work collaboratively with the greater community with our recognised rights inherent at the forefront of our partnerships."
It was the fourth such agreement between Traditional Owner corporations and the government.
The Traditional Owner Settlement Act allowed the Victorian government to make agreements with traditional owners to recognise their relationship to land and provide for certain rights on Crown land and other benefits, the spokeswoman said.
"The suite of agreements aligns to the WJJWJ Peoples' cultural rights and responsibilities and legislative requirements to care for country including strategies for effective and ongoing land management, cultural heritage, water, social and wellbeing plans implemented by local government agencies," she said.
"We will care for and heal Country by providing greater resources for land management within the agreement area, as well as create jobs and pathways for our future generations."
The agreement comes amidst claims Western Australia cultural protection laws could go national.
Federal National Party leader David Littleproud has doubled down on his claims the controversial cultural heritage laws are unduly punishing the state's agricultural sector.
Mayors from councils in the area said they would still like to know more about the implications of the agreement.
Buloke mayor Alan Getley said an area in the north of the shire was covered by the agreement.
An agreement with the Dja Dja Wurrung People covered the rest of the shire.
"We are a little disappointed we weren't consulted (by government) initially," Cr Getley said.
"If what we know is correct, they may be looking to have our roads with traditional signposted names on them, that is a concern, especially as we have a large number of roads.
"That would be very costly, we are only a small rural council, with a small rate base, and we couldn't afford that."
Cr Getley said councils might have to offer the group contracts, which was outside the shire's work procurement policy.
"It's the unknowns that are the worst part of it, I would say," he said.
"But we are happy to talk with them and work with them - that's not an issue at all, we have no problem with that at all.
"We have done that with Dja Dja Wurrung and it's worked very well."
He said he hoped discussions would come to "some sensible agreement" between the two groups.
"We are happy to sit down and talk," he said.
But he said it was wrong for the state government not to have informed councils earlier.
"We are a bit past that, in this day and age," he said.
And Northern Grampians mayor Kevin Erwin said senior council officers attended an information session in Horsham in June.
But he said the council was taken by surprise, as the officers didn't know much about the agreement, before the meeting.
"Really, we have only known about it for about a month, so there is a fair bit to unpack out of what has been put forward," Cr Erwin said.
'It's about establishing that relationship and trying to work together."
He said he was sure the land council would also like some more resources and funding.
"Unfortunately, it didn't come with a package, I don't think," he said.
Cr Erwin said there was "no doubt" council would meet with the BGLC in the future.
The claims the agreement would have a significant impact on councils were also rejected by a state government spokeswoman.
"The new agreement with Barengi Gadjin Land Council does not impact current council laws and regulations and does not contain legal obligations for local councils," the spokeswoman said.
"The Victorian Traditional Owner Settlement Act has been in place since 2010, and this is the fourth such agreement signed by the Victorian government and traditional owners.
"Some agreements have been in place for more than a decade and have contributed towards true self-determination for Victorian traditional owners."
The Victorian Traditional Owner Settlement Act provides for an out-of-court settlement of native title and allows the government to recognise traditional owners and certain rights in Crown land.
The spokeswoman said the agreement had no impact on current council laws and regulations and local councils were not a party to it, as it was between the government and traditional owners.
The government spokeswoman said there was no obligation for councils to employ WJJWJ people under the agreement, but that it was an "aspiration" that would happen.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
