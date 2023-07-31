Stock & Land
Buchan South grazier Chris Wheeler repurposes burnt Black Summer tree

Bryce Eishold
July 31 2023 - 5:00pm
Buchan South grazier Chris Wheeler stands beside what he believes could be one of the heaviest strainer posts in Victoria. Pictures by Bryce Eishold
High country farmer and self-described "bushman" Chris Wheeler could have the heaviest fence strainer posts in Victoria.

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

