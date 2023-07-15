Stock & Land
Old genetics prove the winner for a NSW Poll Dorset stud ewe

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated July 15 2023 - 9:41pm, first published 11:45am
A ewe, sired with genetic material sourced more than 15 years ago, has taken out the top Poll Dorset broad ribbon at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show.

