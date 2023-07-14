A Lockington Ryeland stud principal says the heritage sheep still has a place in the industry, with a strong take-up of animals among commercial operators.
Robert Mitchell's Ronobri stud was the only one exhibiting Ryelands at the ASWS.
He's been breeding the heritage sheep since taking over from his father Clarrie, who started his flock in the Mallee in 1948.
"We have been very successful with them, particularly over maiden ewes, they are great lambers," Mr Mitchell said.
"They are probably a forgotten breed now, because they are an old, heritage listed breed.
"They have proved very good on our property, they are very good on their feet."
Mr Mitchell said he regularly sold rams to a commercial operator in Birregurra who used them over 3000 first cross Border Leicester-Merino ewes.
"He hooks the lambs and he is very happy with their evenness of type, they really do well," he said.
Ronobri had about "70-odd ewes and 30-35 rams - "this year, they are all booked up, ready to go.
Mr Mitchell said he had three registered studs, including Burnwood, founded in 1933 by John McDonald, at Merrigum,
"That was the stud of the industry when Ryelands were at their peak and the McIntosh's wanted me to keep the prefix, so we have done that," he said.
He said he hoped grandson Jack Lamph, Echuca, would take over, one day.
"I will give them to him, when he is old enough," Mr Mitchell said.
Judge Chris Marr, Gooloogong, NSW, said the two rams presented by Ronobri were great examples of the breed.
"They are basically what the prime lamb industry is looking for, with plenty of length, plenty of carcase," Mr Marr said.
"They have good type wool on them, there are no complaints with them."
He said both rams were very close.
"The ram that came out on top had more depth of carcase to him and a little bit more length, " he said.
"He probably presented himself a little bit better than the other one."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.