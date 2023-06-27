Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

The Men's Table fosters support for men's mental health

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated June 27 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Men's Table sets out to support men who may be feeling isolated or longing for a sense of belonging across Australia. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
The Men's Table sets out to support men who may be feeling isolated or longing for a sense of belonging across Australia. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

Living and working in remote areas can often feel exactly that, remote, but, not-for-profit The Men's Table is driven to provide a safe and comfortable space for men to connect, sprawling out to the regions in many cases.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.