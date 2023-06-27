Stock & Land
Wild dogs are moving into Melbourne's peri-urban areas, say experts

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated June 27 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 1:41pm
There is growing evidence wild dogs are moving into bushland and forested areas on the edge of Melbourne and Victorian provincial cities. Picture supplied.
There is growing evidence wild dogs are moving into bushland and forested areas on the edge of Melbourne and Victorian provincial cities. Picture supplied.

A leading Australian wild-dog control expert says he has growing concerns about the pest moving into forests and bushland on the outskirts of Victoria's cities and towns.

