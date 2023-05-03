These on-farm heroes might shed a bit of hair, but according to pastured egg producer Xavier Prime, these livestock guardians are essential to running his farm.
Chooks At The Rooke, based in Cororooke in South West Victoria works off of sustainable practices, meaning animal welfare is a key focus for Mr Prime, as is the protecting his livestock.
With their bellowing bark, the Maremma sheepdog breed will fiercely protect their dedicated flock, scaring off predators during the night and standing by chicken coops for all hours.
"For poultry farmers we wouldn't even have a business if it wasn't for the Maremmas, they are vital," Mr Prime said.
"They're the first thing you should have alongside your chooks.
"They can really bond to an animal and once they've bonded to it, they're pretty loyal guards."
With different breeds of guard dogs available, Mr Prime is passionate about his Maremmas, with the belief they're the best guard dogs.
"They're not overly vicious dogs like some guards can be, they do their job but they're also friendly and their personalities and nature is good for humans to be around and the flip side, they're fierce guardians of their flocks."
Mr Prime said each of his eight Maremmas were unique, with their own quirks and individual work ethics.
"They're like humans in a way, they've got different personalities," he said.
"You've got the stay at home ones and others that don't stay at home but who still want to protect, and chase threats.
"Cooper is a Maremma that loves his flock and the shed he guards, so he just stays with that shed and doesn't move too far away.
"And Rose will jump an electric net because she doesn't want to be in there with the chooks but shes a perimeter Maremma, I filmed her the other day chasing a fox through the paddock."
Mr Prime explained that understanding the Maremmas personality was key and once an owner figures that out they could use it to the dogs best ability to make it work well.
Many of the dogs at Chooks At The Rooke have been adopted, with seven of their Maremmas adopted from Maremma Rescue Victoria, whom Mr Prime said had been incredible at ensuring the right fit for their farm.
"That's our ethos, were big on animal welfare, giving animals a second chance at life," he said.
"It's not the Maremmas fault they're in that situation, its nearly always a humans mistake in deciding to get that breed and it hasn't worked out for them.
"For most Maremmas they're guard dogs that have been brought up as pups with the animal they're guarding and bonded from a young age, where as when you rescue them, we get a bit of help from Maremma Rescue to screen the dogs so we know if they'll work with poultry or not.
"They come here as adults or young adults and they do take some training and management to get accustomed to the farm, get them used to other dogs, who's the boss and what's the pecking order."
Maremma Rescue Victoria secretary Jodie Carwood started volunteering with MRV 18 years ago and said it's often misinformation and a lack of new owner research that causes these dogs to be surrendered to rescues.
"They are bred to bark and the reason they are surrendered is for barking in town," Ms Carwood said.
"They are incredibly loving, protective, loyal, fierce and very snuggly.
"Once bonded and taught their job, they save farmers tens of thousands of dollars by saving stock from foxes, dingoes, wild dogs and other predators."
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
