Stock & Land
Home/News

Maremma livestock guardians at Xavier Prime's farm proving vital

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated May 3 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chooks At The Rooke farmers Xavier Prime and Kimberly Burridge. Picture supplied
Chooks At The Rooke farmers Xavier Prime and Kimberly Burridge. Picture supplied

These on-farm heroes might shed a bit of hair, but according to pastured egg producer Xavier Prime, these livestock guardians are essential to running his farm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.