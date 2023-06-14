Stock & Land

Penshurst district farmers use control methods to combat foxes

By Rachel Simmonds
June 15 2023 - 6:00am
Penshurst district farmers Ben, Luke and Landon Walkenhorst, Harry and Adam Linke, Jack Kruger, Brad Bensch and Ronald Linke shot more than two-dozen foxes in 24 hours. Picture by Tracey Kruger
Farmers are fighting fox populations in western Victoria with weekend shoots to save their newborn lambs from being mauled by one of the state's biggest pests.

