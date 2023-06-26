The Victorian Sheep Show supreme champion Merino ribbon has been won by a ram that recently tasted Queensland show success.
Tamaleuca, Ouyen, took out the top ribbon at the annual Ballarat Agricultural & Pastoral Society event with the two-year old 20-micron polled ram "Jimmy."
Stud principal Kevin Crook said the stud was the only Victorian exhibitor at the Queensland State Sheep Show, Charleville, in May.
The stud made the 2,700-kilometre round trip, carrying 11 sheep in a specially-made trailer.
Mr Crook said Queenslanders had been strong supporters of the Australian Sheep & Wool Show, Bendigo, and it only seemed right to return the favour.
"It's an honour to win supreme exhibit here," Mr Crook said.
"We felt some people should go and support their sheep show, so we decided to make the trip - now we are all set for Bendigo."
Merino judge Ian Toland, Violet Town, said Jimmy was a "magnificent ram" that was well put together.
"He has a magnificent top line and is beautiful underneath - he is just a well covered ram," he said.
"His wool type is superb."
The standard of all entries, across all classes, was very good, he said.
"The competition seems to go from strength to strength - it was a lot better quality, with more sheep."
The White Suffolk ewe, from Mallee Park, Hopetoun, took out the longwool, shortwool and cleanskin breeds supreme exhibit.
Judging panel member Yentrac stud principal Rob McCartney, Tatura, said the White Suffolk was an "outstanding ewe in her own right.
"She is very good on her legs and feet, she has got a good hindquarter and tremendous stretch - she is just a standout sheep," he said.
The award was judged from the White Suffolk, Corriedale and Dorper classes.
"On the day she was an easy winner," Mr Toland said.
The champion Australian Stud Sheep Breeders Association ram title was taken out by Landsdale Pure Southdowns, Bamganie, while the ewe ribbon was awarded to Blue Rock, Romsey.
Landsdale also won the Heritage breeds supreme exhibit, with its ram.
The stud had a clean sweep, also taking the champion heritage interbreed ewe and group ribbons.
A spokesman for the judging panel, Travis Scott, Sale, said the ram and ewe were very uniform, which was the reason they took out the group ribbon as well.
"They have done a very good job, they are only young sheep as well, last year's drop - they have done very well to present them, in such even quality," Mr Scott said.
The supreme champion was "beautiful and square.
"He carried his weight all the way through and stood very, very square and structurally sound.
"He had a lovely back end on him, at the end of the day that's what goes to the supermarket and that's what we eat.
"A leg of lamb on a Sunday is what we eat, it's very, very important and he presented that very, very well."
Champion interbreed longwool ewe was won by Flinders Christian Community College, Tyabb, with a Corriedale.
The longwool ram and Peter Fraser supreme champion exhibit was taken out by Tuerong Valley, Lockwood South.
All the interbreed shortwool ribbons, ram, ewe and Eddie Davis supreme champion were won by Mallee Park Poll Dorsets and White Suffolks, Hopetoun, with White Suffolks.
Champion interbreed cleanskin ram was awarded to Brumby Blacks Dorpers, Bangham, SA, while the ewe ribbon went to Banksia Australian Whites, Inverleigh.
The John Harbour Supreme champion cleanskin ribbon was taken out by the Dorper.
