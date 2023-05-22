Victorian scientists are working with researchers and farmers in Timor-Leste to boost local animal health and help protect the country from disease outbreaks within their agriculture industry.
The coordinated effort between Australian and Timor-Leste had existed for the past three years, in an effort to safeguard Australia from exotic animal diseases, and will continue with a funding boost from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).
The Commonwealth department has funded Agriculture Victoria $3.5 million to extend biosecurity training to scientists, technicians and farmers in Timor-Leste for the next five years.
The project, which initially focussed on diagnosing and managing African Swine Fever, has been extended to look at a range of diseases including classical swine fever, foot-and-mouth disease, and lumpy skin disease, and will include testing of all livestock species.
Agriculture Victoria research leader Grant Rawlin said the biosecurity and emergency animal disease work will help local Timor-Leste researchers to diagnose and control disease outbreaks which would possibly cost their agriculture industry up to an estimated $90 million.
"Agriculture Victoria is proud to have supported Timor-Leste's ability to successfully diagnose and control several animal disease outbreaks within 48 hours," he said.
"The timely diagnosis and control of animal disease outbreaks means less livestock are impacted, the disease doesn't spread as far, and farmers can quickly resume their operations."
Dr Rawlin was in Timor-Leste while an African Swine Fever outbreak spread through the country and recently spent a month leading a team training local veterinarians on how to use a range of diagnostic tools, including a real-time method for detecting different microbial agents in animal samples.
"The collaboration has bolstered the local agriculture industry's response efforts and deepened our relationship with Timor-Leste. It also gave our experts invaluable insight into on-the-ground emergency animal disease management and control," he said.
Chargé d'Affaires at the Australian Embassy, Dili, Caitlin Wilson, said the initiative demonstrated Australia's deep and enduring commitment to supporting Timor-Leste's food security and economic priorities.
"Maintaining a healthy, productive and profitable livestock industry not only contributes to jobs and economic development for Timor-Leste, but also helps meet domestic demand for nutritious protein," she said.
"Australia is proud to be working with our Timor-Leste partners to strengthen their biosecurity systems as part of regional efforts to combat exotic animal pests and diseases such as African Swine Fever, foot and mouth disease and lumpy skin disease."
The program also includes sponsorship of Timorese veterinarians and researchers to visit Agriculture Victoria research sites in Australia to undertake research alongside our staff and expand their knowledge.
The latest cohort will be visiting the AgriBio facility at La Trobe University over the next few months.
