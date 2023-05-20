Stock & Land
Senator Susan McDonald advocates for national crash database

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
Updated May 21 2023 - 6:49am, first published 6:46am
Senator Susan McDonald and Wright MP Scott Buchholz checking road train linkages on trailers. Picture: Sally Gall
Without accurate data, there's no way to hold state and federal infrastructure ministers to account for the state of rural roads that are killing people, LNP spokesperson for Northern Australia Susan McDonald says.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

