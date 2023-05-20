Big boost for trout fishing as lake gets stocked up

One of the Wimmera's top trout fishing spots received a boost this week, with thousands of brown trout yearlings stocked into Lake Toolondo.
Minister for Outdoor Recreation Sonya Kilkenny said on Thursday the addition of more than 3500 fish in the popular fishery would help stock levels recover.
"Today's stocking is another step toward Lake Toolondo reclaiming its place as one of Victoria's very best fisheries for brown and rainbow trout," she said.
"When conditions are right the lake produces some of the biggest trout in the state and lures anglers from all over Victoria to travel to catch the fish of a lifetime, which is great news for regional tourism."
The lake's large weed beds create ideal conditions to produce trophy trout; the stocking attract locals and tourists looking for a memorable catch.
The trout are the first fish stocked into Lake Toolondo since 2019, with plans for a further 14,000 brown trout and 10,000 rainbow trout to be stocked later this year - returning the lake to the top of many Victorian trout fishers' lists of go-to destinations.
The fish were grown at the Victorian Fisheries Authority's Snobs Creek hatchery near Eildon.
The fish average 115 grams each and will take 6 to 12 months to grow to catchable size.
The VFA works with recreational fishers Grampians Wimmera Mallee Water and the Wimmera Catchment Management Authority to reduce carp numbers in the reservoir.
"With trout stocking and boating upgrades here at Lake Toolondo and millions of native fish stocked into the booming Rocklands Reservoir nearby, our region provides fishers from near and far with opportunities to wet a line all year round," Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora said.
In the past 18 months, more than 130 tonnes of carp have been removed from Lake Toolondo.
In 2022, almost 10 million fish were stocked into lakes and rivers across Victoria.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
