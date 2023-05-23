Stock & Land
Home/News

Sarah Parker urges for improved digital literacy in rural areas

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
May 23 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National Rural Women's Council representative Sarah Parker attended the UN Council to speak about improving digital literacy for women living rurally. Picture supplied.
National Rural Women's Council representative Sarah Parker attended the UN Council to speak about improving digital literacy for women living rurally. Picture supplied.

An Undera farmer believes better access to technology for women in agriculture can significantly help changes in farming systems and practices across the sector.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.