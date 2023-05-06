Stock & Land
Home/News

Australian lamb exports celebrated as MLA Lambassador week closes

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
May 7 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
US Lambassador Laura Ozyilmaz, Sabina Kindler, MLA, Candian Lambassador Matt Rosen, MLA managing director Jason Strong and Thailand Lambassador Pakpoum (Art) Suwarnatemiya. Picture by Holly McGuinness
US Lambassador Laura Ozyilmaz, Sabina Kindler, MLA, Candian Lambassador Matt Rosen, MLA managing director Jason Strong and Thailand Lambassador Pakpoum (Art) Suwarnatemiya. Picture by Holly McGuinness

A week-long celebration of Australian lamb came to a close on Thursday evening with a special gala event at the MCG.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.