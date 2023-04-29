Stock & Land
Coghill's Creek farmer Lachlan Wrigley wins top prize at Ballarat's Rural Achiever Awards

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated April 30 2023 - 7:43pm, first published April 29 2023 - 6:00pm
Coghills Creek potato farmer Lachlan Wrigley took out a top prize of $1000 for the Excellence in Agriculture award at the Ballarat Rural Achievers Awards on Friday. He also won the Next Generation Farmer of the Year award. Picture by Philippe Perez
Young go-getters in agriculture were celebrated at the Ballarat Golf Club on Friday, with 150 people attending the 2023 Ballarat Rural Achiever Awards.

