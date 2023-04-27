Stock & Land
APVMA gives the big tick to new product that treats lice in sheep

By Philippe Perez
April 27 2023 - 6:00pm
The new oral treatment will mean sheep will be able to be treated for lice at any time of the year. File picture
Woolgrowers will now be able to treat sheep for lice at any time of year due to the approval of a new oral treatment by the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA).

