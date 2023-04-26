Stock & Land
A battle is under way to protect valuable farm land from being lost to renewables

Large areas of productive farm land are needed to host renewable energy projects, farmers want the burden shared.
Farmers make a buck out of it, but questions are being asked on how a small country town will benefit from having Australia's biggest wind farm on its doorstep.

