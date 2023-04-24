A long overdue reunion took place at the Sawyers Arms Tavern in Geelong on Saturday for past and present agents of the Victorian Producers Co-op.
People reunited from all over Australia, travelling from the Victorian Mallee region to Holbrook and even the Sunshine Coast.
One of the event organisers and former Horsham stock agent, Dale Keatley said it was a great turn out for a long overdue event.
"The main reason we're having this today is you know, we can all get together and spend some time together," Mr Keatley said.
"It's been talked about for a long time, but now we've finally done it, so I think it's a pretty special day.
"And to the past colleagues of ours that have passed away, today, we'll have a beer for you."
Mr Keatley's wishes for those in attendance was to "have a good yarn" and reminisce about what they used to get up to, with plenty of stories, good and bad.
"They were great days," he said.
A special mention went to Jeanette Hahn and Harriett Keatley for their efforts into organising the day, with historical articles and old photos on display.
"Without the girls, we wouldn't have been able to get this together, they've organised quite a lot of this. "
The VPC was registered in 1910, and its first office opened in Bendigo, then expanding across the state from there.
"A lot of farmers were shareholders in the VPC," Mr Keatley said.
"As the years went on, they started growing and Victoria was very strong, but then they started going into South Australia and New South Wales.
"They were a significant business in livestock, wool, merchandise and even at one stage tea."
Mr Keatley said it was a successful company for decades, but 25 years ago a downturn in business happened and Elders "came to the rescue."
"It was a merger situation, and so everyone moved across to Elders, and they traded as Elders VP for a period of time and then just went to Elders after that."
The $10 million merger with Elders prevented the VPC going into liquidation, and various agents continue to work with Elders today, including David Hill and Michelle Grenness from the Albury branch who were in attendance on Saturday.
"I think most of us agree VPC always had the best men," Mr Keatley said.
"That's something I'm proud to be a part of, we were the best group and that was evident even after VPC finished that every one of them went well.
"We had a lot of good times back then."
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
