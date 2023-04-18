A program which has encouraged young people to care for their land through environmental projects has celebrated 25 years in existence this May.
Junior Landcare was established in May 1998, as part of Landcare Australia and developed volunteer community programs sought to provide children with opportunities to preserve land.
Landcare chief executive Shane Norrish said the programs gave opportunities for young people to appreciate the environment.
"Since 2020 alone, over 380,000 children have been able to get their hands dirty learning where their food comes from, understanding biodiversity and waste management, and embracing First Nations perspectives through the Junior Landcare grants program," Dr Norrish said.
"That's a win for the environment, and a win for our children given the benefits we know that come with spending time outdoors."
READ MORE:
Over the school holidays Junior Landcare are showcasing 25 ideas gathered from the Junior Landcare Learning Centre, which include upcycling tyres into garden beds to installing wicking beds.
Dr Norrish said the learning centre provided an online platform for a wide variety of groups "free access to environmental resources, activities and ideas to empower even more children to become the environmental leaders of tomorrow, today."
The president of Wooragee Landcare located in north-east Victoria, Sue Brunskill has worked closely with the community's local school to run one the longest-running Junior Landcare groups in the country.
She said Junior Landcare puts "nature back where it belongs - in everyone's life every day".
"Sadly many children, and adults, don't have this," Ms Brunskill said.
"Many adults think that insects, apart from butterflies and European honey bees, are all bad and we should control them.
"The kids are learning ecology in real life - that everything has its role - a lesson of inestimable value."
Horticultural therapist Tanya Bearup - who runs a Gardening Club program at Chalcot Lodge Primary School near Endeavour Hills said young people contributing to the health of the environment can reduce climate anxiety.
"Supporting children to engage with nature is a powerful evidence-based intervention to improve mental health and can provide them with an enduring tool to support their on-going wellbeing," she said.
The resources on the the Junior Landcare Learning Centre are linked to educational curriculums whilst providing hands-on ways to engage children to get outdoors.
Prior to the COVID pandemic, the program had also hosted a Landcare Youth Summit at Parliament House in Canberra to discuss ways in which young people could find career pathways into agriculture and conservation land management.
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.