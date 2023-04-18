Stock & Land
Ideas from schools and communities in Victoria celebrated for Junior Landcare's 25-year anniversary

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated April 19 2023 - 10:53am, first published 6:00am
Junior Landcare is celebrating its 25-year anniversary by showcasing the programs across the country. Picture supplied.
A program which has encouraged young people to care for their land through environmental projects has celebrated 25 years in existence this May.

