Stock & Land
Home/News

Cancer research centre FECRI asking for grain donations

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
April 18 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute director Professor George Kannourakis and CHS Broadbent chief operating officer Michael Broadbent. Picture supplied
Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute director Professor George Kannourakis and CHS Broadbent chief operating officer Michael Broadbent. Picture supplied

Grain farmers across regional Victoria are being asked to spare extra grain in support of important cancer research.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.