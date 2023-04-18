Grain farmers across regional Victoria are being asked to spare extra grain in support of important cancer research.
Grain for Hope is a collaborative campaign between grain supply chain company CHS Broadbent and Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute (FECRI) encouraging grain farmers to donate a sum of their harvest this season.
Buangor farmer Nigel Hooke, who has already made an oats donation, said it was a simple process to make a donation.
"I got behind it as my wife is recovering from breast cancer and this is simply a good thing to do," Mr Hooke said.
"The process was very easy to do, simpler even than writing a cheque or getting online."
FECRI director Professor George Kannourakis said this year the institute was hoping to either meet or exceed last year's generous donations to further FECRI's immune system and cancer-focused research.
"It is hoped that by identifying proteins on the surface of cancer cells, druggable targets can be developed to allow the immune system to attack the cancer, without chemotherapy and radiation," Professor Kannourakis said.
"We, as an organisation, plan and rely heavily on a number of fundraising events throughout the year as well as the generous support of the community and we're thrilled to continue to work with CHS Broadbent to provide a simple avenue for farmers to support this research."
Donations can be made via the CHS Broadbent growers portal, by selecting Grain for Hope as the buyer when transferring tickets, or tell the weighbridge staff at CHS Broadbent how much you would like to donate.
One hundred per cent of the donated grains value, excluding levies, goes to cancer research and donations are tax deductible.
Fundraising began this year with 100 tonnes of grain donated by CHS Broadbent and they encourage any farmer with grain to spare to donate even just one tonne if they can.
"Cancer has touched everyone in our community in some way, whether it's a family member, a close friend, a client or all of the above," CHS Broadbent chief operating officer Michael Broadbent said.
"We're really happy to continue this initiative with the FECRI to help raise funds and help grow a cancer-free future."
For more information on Grain for Hope or to make a donation, click here.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
