A Mansfield goat stud is striving to reach pure Pygmy goat status through a years-long dedication to animal health and pedigree standards.
BullerRoo stud principals Ed Vanderhoeven and his partner Vickie are about three years into their goal of breeding purebred Pygmy goats with colouration.
Mr Vanderhoeven joined the National Pygmy Goat Association of Australia in 2020 when he registered the stud.
The NPGAA is currently directing the future of the breed, and the only way to currently breed Pygmy goats is through using 100 per cent imported bloodlines over existing small goats, like the Australian Miniature.
Australia currently only has access to the US' Pygmy goats because of federal quarantine regulations.
The association will close its herd books in 2032, meaning only goats with more than 90pc proven pedigree will be accepted as stud breeding stock.
Any animals below 90pc will be part of the pet market.
Mr Vanderhoeven's first Pygmy crossbreed was 12.5pc in 2017 before he registered the stud, named Mulong Lightning.
Now his goats with the highest Pygmy percentages are twin girls, Polly and Grace at 71.875pc with couclair colour.
His Pygmy sire is Trinity Roger Moore, which has 100pc Pygmy and the traditional agouti colour.
"At the moment I've got about 71pc [Pygmy], it will take about six or seven years, I need to work it out depending on the percentages and I'm three years in," he said.
Mr Vanderhoeven said he hoped to reach 92.96pc by 2026.
He said there was "huge" market interest and potential for Pygmy goats as pets, because of their size and temperament.
The Pygmy breed is known for its playful nature and hardy build, with a short head, neck and legs in comparison to its body.
"You see [Pygmy goats with colour] in England, France and Holland and there has been interest in buying Pygmies from Australia to South-East Asia as well," he said.
Mr Vanderhoeven was born and raised in Holland but always hoped to relocate to Australia to work on a farm.
He later decided that he wanted to offer accommodation that integrated a farm, and searched southern Australia with his partner before settling in Mansfield.
"For me it's really important that kids from the city can come here and have that interaction," he said.
"They're so different, so gentle and great for little kids, that's what prompted it.
"It's funny to see how they come here and we have a talk, go to the goats and they may be shy, but three days later they're totally different and don't want to leave.
"That's one of the things that I really enjoy seeing."
Mr Vanderhoeven said they focused on sustainable land management and ethical animal husbandry, with health at the forefront of their breeding.
"To me, health is very important, and who will buy my kids," he said.
"They need to fit the right criteria, I'm not just selling to anyone.
"I think what is unique is being a stud and allowing people on [the farm] and in with the animals, not many people would do that.
"We decided it is what it is, the herd is happy and healthy and if there's a problem then we get the vet in but we hardly have to, it's very natural here."
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
