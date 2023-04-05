Victoria is set to experience an early winter blast over Easter.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting well-below-average temperatures, with the state experiencing the rain, forecast for much of Australia.
Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Matthew Thomas said Good Friday would possibly be the wettest day, with a trough bringing about five to 10 millimetres of rain.
"Sunday will be a cool to cold day, quite likely 14 to 15 degrees which is significantly below average temperatures (for this time of year).
Mr Thomas said he didn't think it heralded the anticipated autumn break.
"I think it's a bit too early, one big question mark is exactly how much rainfall will be influenced by storms," he said.
"On Friday we will see some significant storms about central and eastern Victoria embedded in this system, and possibly we will see some severe storms in the north-east.
"Some farmers will get quite a bit of rainfall and we might see others with a little bit less."
Mr Thomas said Friday would see temperatures that were a couple of degrees below average.
"On Saturday, as a cold front moves over, we are going to see temperatures two-six degrees below average over much of the state, apart from the far north where they will be nought-two degrees below average," he said.
"It's cooling off, through the course of Easter."
The Mallee and northern Wimmera were looking for two-five millimetres of rain on Thursday, with similar rainfall totals on Friday.
"While the south-west might be getting two-10mm on Thursday, it's probably close to five-15mm on Friday and for central parts of the state one-five mm on Thursday.
"We are looking at large parts of central and eastern Victoria getting between 20-40mm on Friday."
An area of low pressure, over Western Australia, was bringing rain and cold weather.
"The associated trough, which is currently just pushing up over SA, will move into western Victoria on Thursday and then move over central and eastern parts on Friday."
Mr Thomas said the system should start to clear the state by early next week.
"We are caught in a bit of a bind, because we have that low pressure system just remaining over the Tasman Sea through Monday and Tuesday," he said.
"A high pressure system is moving over the Bight and it will continue to push a southerly stream, across Victoria."
By Monday, rain would contract to the ranges - but would continue in east Gippsland.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.