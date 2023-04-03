Stock & Land
Whip cracking champion Max Kamp says there is comradery amongst Australian whip crackers

Philippe Perez
Updated April 3 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:30pm
Max Kamp, Adelaide, said the Australian whip cracking community has a great sense of community and more young people are taking up the tradition. Picture by Philippe Perez
Since starting to crack a stock whip from the age of eight, Max Kamp, Adelaide, has always believed the art of whip cracking way more than an event to wow patrons visiting rodeos or festivals.

