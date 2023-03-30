Gippsland photographer Adrienne Bicknell has been busy across the region capturing photos of cows in calf.
Ms Bicknell runs Gippy Cow Diary on Instagram and said she loved photographing all aspects of agriculture, particularly cows.
He most recent photo of a beef cow was captured at Baw Baw Speckle Park Farm at Yarragon.
"I reckon this lady is looking forward to having that baby," Ms Bicknell said.
Long-term central Victorian contributor Geraldine Fasso has also been active with the camera, and recently snapped a sunset at Mia Mia with her shorn sheep in the foreground.
Meanwhile, Tricia Grant, Rosebud, has shared a photo of an ominous-looking sky during one of her recent visits to South Gippsland.
READ MORE:
Would you like your photo featured in Stock & Land?
Send your photo via email to at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au, hashtag #StockandLand on Instagram or send it via Facebook.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
