Dairy industry operators sign on to national safety initiative

March 10 2023 - 7:00am
A milk-tanker crash at Allansford, near Warrnambool, in October, 2016. Picture by Rob Gunstone

Dairy carriers and processors have signed on to a new safety initiative, launched after research found milk tankers were at a higher risk of crashing than other freight transport.

