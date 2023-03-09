FRANCS Angus, Beaufort, has seen a "solid" sale, with co-principal Nick Franc saying it reflected the softer market for bulls being experienced by many studs this autumn.
He said he was still happy with the total clearance, after offering an additional six bulls this year.
"It was solid, it's back maybe $3300 on last year, but it's come back due to what the market is doing," Mr Franc said.
"We had 20 per cent more bulls and some volume buyers, four went to Warragul, three went to Woolsthorpe, but generally we were pretty well supported by local clients.
"We are really happy, in this environment
"There have been a lot of other places not getting full clearance and we were really happy to get that".
Regular clients were the backbone of the sale, with many supporting the stud for some years, while Mr Franc said there would have been about six new clients.
"Generally we have a good name, around those Ballarat sales - it's more about connecting with the locals," he said.
"We don't think people should have to travel hundreds of kilometres to get a bull, they have some good options around Ballarat".
The top priced bull, Koornang Park Francs S82 was an August 2021-drop bull, out of Varilek Geddes 7068PV, out of Koornang Park K80.
He was described as a "super impressive Geddes son with positive fats, who displays more frame and growth than most Geddes".
The bull weighed 768 kilograms.
His TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation figures were a birthweight of 4.1kg, a 200-day growth of +48kg, a 400-day weight of +93 and a 600-day weight of +121kg.
Koornang Park Francs had an eye muscle area of +2.1 square centimetres, a rib fat of +0.8 millimetres and rump measurement of +1.3mm.
His retail beef yield was -0.2 per cent and he had an intramuscular fat measurement of +1.5pc.
He was bought by Marcus Berlyn, Able Pastoral, Ercildoune.
Mr Franc said Mr Berlyn put Angus bulls over Santa Gertrudis females.
"He's a new buyer, he likes the Geddes bloodlines," he said.
"He liked the length of the bull and his confirmation - h was really long, but still had a lot of thickness, especially in that back third," Mr Franc said.
"He had a pretty good data set and good growth rates".
"It probably lacked a little bit of competition at that really top end - last year was was our first auction, so that probably exceeded expectations," he said.
"We were probably a little bit spoiled, last year".
Mr Franc said the tough conditions in the last year meant he has "chucked a lot of silage" at the bulls.
"It's been really tough in trying to get bulls back, so I was happy with the way they presented.
"Everyone commented on how quiet they were".
The stud opted to run a Helmsman sale, the second time in two years they have gone back to the auction system.
"It's a bit more relaxed, its fairer, and you are dictated by the market - it's a bit hard putting prices on bulls for private treaty sales," he said.
"Everybody should have been able to leave with a bull that was affordable".
