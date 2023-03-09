Stock & Land
Francs Angus' sale softer, but principal still happy with clearance

By Andrew Miller
March 10 2023 - 6:00am
Francs stud co-principal Nick Franc with the buyer of the top-priced bull Marcus Berlyn, Able Pastoral, Ercildoune. Picture supplied

*Total clearance of 34 bulls to $17,000, av $9015

FRANCS Angus, Beaufort, has seen a "solid" sale, with co-principal Nick Franc saying it reflected the softer market for bulls being experienced by many studs this autumn.

