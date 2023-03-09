Stock & Land
Home/News

Andrew Ford, Nathalia, pleads guilty to multiple charges of animal cruelty

March 9 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Nathalia farmer was charged with 19 animal cruelty charges. File picture

A northern Victorian dairy farmer has pleaded guilty to several animal cruelty charges and been fined $10,000 in the Shepparton Magistrates' Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.