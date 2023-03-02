Western Victorian farm hand Angus Bicknell says it is hard to pinpoint his favourite aspect of agriculture.
"It's hard to encapsulate one thing I love about agriculture but my favourite is probably the people involved in the industry," he said.
The 21-year-old works for Tom and Sarah Whinney at Chatsworth House Pastoral, Chatsworth.
"I'm a graduate of Longerenong Ag College and I'm working hard to create a career and chase my passion for agriculture," Mr Bicknell, who graduated in 2021, said.
"I work with most livestock husbandry, property maintenance and pasture renovation."
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
