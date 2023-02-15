An education truck that has been touring Australia for the past four months has visited Victorian regional towns this week.
Rabobank's Rabotruck is a multi-purpose vehicle designed to share knowledge, and it rolled into Buangor in central Victoria on Wednesday.
This was after the truck on Monday visited Marcus Oldham College at Waurn Ponds and hosted presentations for agriculture students, while on Tuesday the truck travelled to Natte Yallock.
Local farmers turned up to each event to hear a number of experts speak about a variety of topics.
RaboResearch Australia and New Zealand general manager Stefan Vogel gave a presentation looking at the impacts of global market volatility and the upcoming outlook in the year ahead.
Mr Vogel said the truck would be attending many more towns in the days ahead, with presentations for local communities.
"We've been touring Tasmania last week, we'll be here in the area finishing up in Melbourne and then we're down in the Gippsland area next week," he said.
"We're touring with the truck to invite our farming colleagues to discuss some themes that are relevant for 2023 from grain price volatility to fertiliser volatility."
The event in Buangor attracted about 70 people, who also heard from Rabobank fraud detection and response senior manager Bethan Wearmouth.
In her presentation, Ms Wearmouth focused on ways to avoid online scams including scams involving the selling of tractors and farming machinery.
"I have been pointing people to a longer podcast on this subject that's coming out soon, but there are many high-level scams which have become sophisticated," she said.
The Buangor event also heard from Wodonga-based business consultant and lifestyle planner Dianna Jacobsen, who spoke about good decision-making and the need to have a good succession plan.
