MOUNT William held its 24th annual sale on Friday at Willaura with mixed results.
The top-priced bull was purchased over the phone by Brendan Scheiwe, Brendale Charolais, Toowoomba, Qld, for $22,000.
Mount William Suregrip was an April 2021-drop polled red factor sire, who was in the top 1 per cent for eye muscle area, as well as top 20pc or better for 600-day weight, milk, rib fat, rump fat and intramuscular fat.
The second top-priced bull for $14,000 was purchased by Malcolm and Shane Walker, Lucindale, SA.
He was Mount William Symphony, a March 2021-drop homozygous polled sire, by Palgrove Moderator.
"He was a nice compact sire, that is going to suit our cows very well," Malcolm said.
"He isn't an overly-big bull, but he has nice figures, backed with a strong phenotype and pedigree being a Moderator son.
"We run a Shorthorn herd, so we are mindful of the horned gene carrying through, but the assurance from [Mount William stud principal] Rob [Abbott] keeps us coming back.
"We come back every three or four years, because we know the quality is here, and we've never had one break down."
Shelby Howard, Charles Stewart Howard, was a volume buyer on the day, purchasing for Lyn Evans, Johanna.
"We were looking for bulls that were going to suit the vealer job, that had that moderate frame, but also growth," he said.
"If they don't make the vealer market, the bulls needed to have some squareness about them to suit the store sale markets, and what those buyers are chasing.
"It's a straight beef operation, which has normally done the vealer job, but given the recent changes in the store market, we may do both moving forward."
Mr Abbott had mixed emotions at the completion of the sale.
"It was great to see that top end of the draft go interstate and back into stud herds, across both the bulls and the females," he said.
"However, our average and clearance was down on our 2022 sale result.
"With that being said the average was still a good, solid average considering the drop in the market over the last few weeks.
"The comments that filtered in over the past two weeks is that this draft of bulls were the best we've put forward, however, the market to absorb the bulls wasn't there today.
"In the lead up to the sale, previous purchasers had said their bulls were still going strong, which is another positive even with the sale results as we know Mount William bulls are lasting."
Jess is a Livestock Sales Representative with Stock and Land. If you have interest in advertising please contact Jess at jessica.parker@stockandland.com.au
