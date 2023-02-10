Stock & Land
Home/News

Colac Limousin breeders combined to host a sale at Beeac

Jess Parker
By Jess Parker
February 10 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top-priced bull offered by Pelican Rise Limousin with purchaser Joe Dare, Dare Frost Partnership, Colac, stud principal Chris Meade, and granddaughters Zhara and Molly Meade.

*23 of 27 bulls sold to $13,000, av $7630

*5 of 9 females sold to $8000, av $4700

CHRIS and Marilyn Mead, Pelican Rise Limousins, held their first on-property sale in Beeac on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Parker

Jess Parker

Livestock Sale Representative

Jess is a Livestock Sales Representative with Stock and Land. If you have interest in advertising please contact Jess at jessica.parker@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.