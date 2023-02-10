CHRIS and Marilyn Mead, Pelican Rise Limousins, held their first on-property sale in Beeac on Thursday.
They were joined by fellow breeders Andrew and Lyn Ralph, Tooronga, Colin and Helen Masters, Tanybryn Park, Ross Galligan, Otway Felix, and Stephen Raskatos and Sean Smartt, Railway, as vendors.
The bulls put forward exceeded expectations following the weaner sale run, with the top-priced bull being secured by Joe Dare, Dare Frost Partnership, Colac, for $13,000.
Pelican Rise Sausage Roll S9 was a March 2021-drop apricot bull by imported sire RPY Paynes Cracker.
He was in the top 1 per cent of the breed for 200-day weight, 600-day weight, carcase weight, and mature cow weight.
"Sausage Roll was one of the stand-out bulls of the sale offering, and he will go out and do the vealer job for clients' straight beef job for us," Mr Dare said.
"We are really about the shape of the bulls, particular as the majority are going over the hooks.
"I prefer to buy my bulls on their phenotype rather than the numbers, they really need that rump on them to put the punch into the cows.
"The other bulls purchased on the day will go out and be used over F1 females to get that good vealer market around the Colac area."
Mr Dare purchased five bulls in total from four of the vendors at the sale.
In the females it was a youth member who secured the top-priced female, Tooroonga Rose Sapphire, for $8000.
"The heifer is a full sister to Tooronga Compliant, a bull that has produced a lot of good progeny for Andrew and Lyn, and were highly sought after in the bull sale offerings today," buyer Jack Gibson, Yeoronga Limousin, Yeo, said.
"He has also produced a lot of good females which I have had the pleasure of working with at Chris Meade's stud.
"She is my second female for my stud, and I really want to build a herd off of genetics that work well for the area."
Rose Sapphire is in the top 1pc for carcase weight and eye muscle area, as well as top 5pc for 400-day weight and mature cow weight.
In the genetic lots offered it was Railway stud who purchased embryos from Longreach Rose Lara and Wulfs compliant for the top price of $725 an embryo.
"The embryos out of this flush produce a really good result, and really good cattle, with siblings from the joining selling today, including the top-priced heifer," Mr Smartt said.
All vendors were happy with the results, particularly given they expected around 40 people to attend but double showed up.
"I am very happy with the results received today for all of us who put cattle forward," Mr Meade said.
"We had people in attendance from Warrnambool through to Gippsland as well as a strong local presence of new and return clients.
"Limousin have really picked up in the Colac area over the last 12 months again, and are really generating interest in the cattle and the breed.
"Conducting the sale today showed us the true value and working together with similar genetics allows people to have the option to secure what is going to suit their operation.
"We are already looking forward to having another sale next year, with February suiting everyone from today's result, but also working together with local agents as the Colac fat sale was on this morning."
The sale was conducted by Charles Stewart Colac and HF Richardson, with Shelby Howard as auctioneer.
Jess is a Livestock Sales Representative with Stock and Land. If you have interest in advertising please contact Jess at jessica.parker@stockandland.com.au
