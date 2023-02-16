Stock & Land
Home/News

A view from readers and their paddocks

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
February 16 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Western Victorian photographer and farmer Tracey Kruger has captured a historic woolshed in all its glory after the bluestone building was recently re-roofed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.