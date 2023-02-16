Western Victorian photographer and farmer Tracey Kruger has captured a historic woolshed in all its glory after the bluestone building was recently re-roofed.
The Gazette woolshed, which is still used for its intended purpose, is owned by the Moyle family at Gazette.
"I'm always very happy to see these woolsheds being maintained," Mrs Kruger said.
"This woolshed was in my last shearing book and will be included in my next book, on historic woolsheds, hopefully due in 2024."
Meanwhile, Mia Mia farmer and regular contributor Geraldine Fasso has captured the moment a curious "supervisor" was photographed while she replaced some of the plumbing on her central Victorian farm.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
