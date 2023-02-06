Stock & Land
Grangeburn Simmental bull Secret Weapon bound for Holbrook, NSW

By Bryce Eishold
Updated February 6 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 4:00pm
Grangeburn Simmental top-priced bull Secret Weapon bought by NSW commercial breeder

*12 of 13 bulls sold to $15,500, av $8875

*Total clearance of seven heifers to $6000, av $4572

A Simmental bull imported into Australia via an embryo transfer has topped Grangeburn Simmental stud's second online bull and heifer auction.

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

