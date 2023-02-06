Grangeburn Simmental top-priced bull Secret Weapon bought by NSW commercial breeder

A Simmental bull imported into Australia via an embryo transfer has topped Grangeburn Simmental stud's second online bull and heifer auction.
The $15,500 bull was one of 12 bulls sold to average $8875, while seven heifers also sold during the AuctionsPlus sale to a top price of $6000 to average $4572.
Grangeburn Simmental stud principal Brodhi Carracher, Wannon, said he was "blown away" by the result.
"We were expecting a lower average this year with the downturn in the cattle market, but our average was $875 and we were rapt with that," he said.
"We had strong local support with cattle heading into both south-east South Australia and western Victoria, as well as a few clients which operated from Queensland, New South Wales and Tasmania."
Prior to selling his studstock online, Mr Carracher used to sell his bulls via private treaty during Stock & Land Beef Week.
"I bought my first stud cows when I was 18 back in 2012 so we've been operating for 10 years now and selling bulls for the last eight while we try to increase numbers," he said.
"Our genetics have come from some of the bigger, more well-known studs here in Australia, as well as some embryos we imported from Canada and Texas."
The $15,500 22-month-old bull, Grangeburn Secret Weapon, was purchased by commercial breeder Trent Boers, Holbrook, NSW.
Mr Carracher said the bull was an imported embryo calf from Canada "so he stands out from the rest because he has a huge middle, a lot of softness and muscle capacity".
Mr Boers said he fancied the bull for a range of reasons.
"He has a completely different genetic set compared to what you can buy anywhere else at the moment," he said.
"It's the first time I've bought from Grangeburn but I really liked the shape and style of the bull, and the fact he was bred by Canadian genetics which gives be a different outcross."
Mr Boers said the new sire would be joined to a herd of Simmental and Simmental/Shorthorn-cross cows.
The top-priced heifer, Grangeburn Onyx, was purchased by Victorian breeder Tim Carter, Panmure.
Grangeburn Simmental stud will offer another eight bulls in July at the Queensland Simmental Bull Sale.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
