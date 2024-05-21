Avian influenza outbreak detected at Victorian egg farm

Agriculture Victoria is investigating a number of poultry deaths at an egg farm near Meredith.
Preliminary testing has confirmed the presence of avian influenza virus, Victoria's Chief Veterinary Officer Graeme Cooke said.
Samples have been delivered to the Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness at Geelong for further tests, which will determine the type and nature of the disease.
"Agriculture Victoria is responding with staff on the ground supporting the business with further laboratory investigations as necessary," Dr Cooke said.
"Poultry farmers, backyard flock and bird owners are urged to report any cases of unexplained bird deaths to the 24-hour Emergency Animal Disease Hotline on 1800 675 888, or to your local vet."
The property has been placed into quarantine, an Agriculture Victoria spokeswoman said.
In 2020, an outbreak in the Golden Plains shire resulted in a lockdown on poultry and egg sales and movement.
Avian influenza was confirmed at four farms near Lethbridge, one near Bairnsdale and an emu farm near Kerang.
Avian influenza is a viral disease of birds found globally.
Virus strains are described as low pathogenicity (LPAI) or high pathogenicity (HPAI).
While cases among humans in direct contact with animals infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses are possible, the current risk to the public remains low.
The spokeswoman said every producer should have an on-farm biosecurity plan and know the signs of diseases that could affect their animals.
All poultry and bird owners across Victoria are reminded to follow best biosecurity practices such keeping poultry sheds, yards, aviaries and equipment clean, and restricting contact between poultry and wild birds.
Bird owners should also ensure their footwear is clean, always wash hands before and after handling birds or eggs and quarantine new birds before integrating with existing ones.
Consumers should not be concerned about eggs and poultry products from the supermarkets, they do not pose a risk and are safe to consume.
For more information and updates visit: agriculture.vic.gov.au/biosecurity/animal-diseases/poultry-diseases/avian-influenza-bird-flu
