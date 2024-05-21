Stock & Land
Avian influenza outbreak detected at Victorian egg farm

Updated May 22 2024 - 11:13am, first published 9:35am
Preliminary testing has confirmed the presence of avian influenza virus at an egg farm at Meredith, Victoria's Chief Veterinary Officer Graeme Cooke says. AP photo
Agriculture Victoria is investigating a number of poultry deaths at an egg farm near Meredith.

