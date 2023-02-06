Beef prices rose slightly at Mortlake on Thursday during a small February store sale where 1300 cattle were yarded.
Weaner prices were the highlight of the bi-monthly market with some pens of cattle rising by 20 cents a kilogram compared to similar weighted cattle sold in January.
Western Victoria Livestock Exchange Stock Agents' Association president Jack Hickey said the sale was firm considering the reduced yarding of cattle.
"Some of the good weaner steers sold to bloody good competition and our genuine weaners received strong demand," he said.
Mr Hickey said the improved beef prices were a result of a firm prime market which had "restored faith" in the store market scene.
Southern Grampians Livestock agent Glenn Judd said grown cattle were also 20c/kg up compared to the last sale."
"Heifers were firm, they weren't any dearer, and that applied to both grown and weaner heifers," he said.
"It was a good, strong, solid market and we saw a lot of local competition with four or five buyers from across northern Victoria, Melbourne and South Australia."
Mr Judd said cows and calves sold to a top price of $3000 a unit, with most ranging from $2600-$2800, while joined cows topped at $3100.
KL Turner sold the top pen with 13 Angus cows with calves at foot knocked down for $3000.
Grice Ag Services sold 20 Angus grown steers, 504 kilograms, for 426c/kg or $2145.
"Friesian steers sold to 300c/kg which was about 25c/kg up on the last sale," he said.
A" driver of this was the fact there weren't many Friesian cattle on offer."
"We had a nice amount of cattle for the number of buyers we had, whereas our sale on February 16 will have at least 4600 cattle on offer."
Grown steers sold to a top price of 426c/kg or $2144, while grown heifers sold to 382c/kg or $2069.
Weaner steers sold to 550c/kg or $1844, while weaner heifers sold to 474c/kg or $1794.
The WVLX said weaner steers, weighing 350-400kg, made from 450-480c/kg, while a lighter pen of 22 Angus steers, 271kg, consigned by MA & JM Nicholson made 550c/kg or $1489.
Meanwhile, B Cabe sold the dearest pen of grown Angus heifers, 438kg, for 382c/kg or $1674.
Weaner heifers topped at 474c/kg for a run of 23 Angus, 278kg, sold by MA & JM Nicholson.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
