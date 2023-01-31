Farmers in the northeast are having to clean up paddocks and fences all over again after record rainfall was recorded in the region.
A trough combined with humidity to create a major record rainfall event this past Sunday over Albury, Wodonga and surrounding regions.
Albury Airport's rain gauge recorded 132mm to 9am on January 30, which the Bureau of Meterology confirmed was the annual record at the site for a 24 hour period, .
The region had only recorded its previous record of 104.2mm in early March of last year.
At the nearby Hume Reservoir station a record 134.2mm was recorded, beating the previous record from 1939 of 124mm for a 24 hour period.
But that was not the highest in the region with a gauge at Bethanga hitting 225mm, while other reports included 162mm at Bullioh and 130mm in Barnawartha.
David Brewer, Brewer Beef, Tallangatta Valley said the deluge is another setback for farmers in the region who have had to deal with so much since major Victorian flooding throughout the latter part of last year.
"This is the most rainfall we've have in 24 hours here on the farm, but it also occurred over 24 hours basically," Mr Brewer said.
"We had approximately 180mm, and the property three km's up the road had 100mm and another property on our northern side had up to nearly 225mm."
Mr Brewer said damage to fencing and dams were were an additional hit to his operation considering he recently finished up repairs on his property from damaging rainfall in October and November.
He also said his spring and winter had been "terrible" with an area of his property difficult to harvest this year.
"We had to do some stuff for silage instead of hay because of the way it had come up, and that wasn't suitable either as it cost us money to buy plastic and wrap that silage," he said.
"The worst thing about all this is that a lot of the local farmers had just got a lot of crossings and dams repairs," he said.
"Much of that first allocation of flood money has mostly gone down the drain now, so to speak."
He also said the deluge "made the conditions of the roads here a lot worse".
"Where we are on the Murray Valley Highway, there is a lot of road that's been washed away, and traffic lights have been there for nearly two months [directing people] down to one lane," he said.
"I realise there is a lot of work that needs to be done, but the state of the roads are atrocious and school bus rides for kids going to school here are getting increasingly dangerous."
Brewer Beef were conducting an open day as part of Stock & Land's Beef Week on the day of the deluge, with Mr Brewer saying his Simmental and Angus cattle had to be shifted to paddocks because he couldn't get access to his livestock before 10am.
"Much of our yards were flooded, and we had to simply leave the cows in our paddocks and run people on ATVs to have a look at stock, which did have a big impact," he said.
"We had about eight or nine people who rang who have had to arrange time next week to inspect, but many came as far as Ararat and they committed to head on out here, which was a credit to them.
"We did have good inquiry despite the wet, and it is our second year with Angus too, and there was a lot of comment saying these Angus bulls were the best they'd seen all day, so that was a positive from the day for us."
