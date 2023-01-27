Southern Rural Water's construction partner, Jaydo Construction Pty Ltd, has started works on the Newry pipeline section of the Macalister Irrigation District Phase 2 Project in Gippsland.
The Newry pipeline contract was announced in September 2022 and will be delivered as part of Phase 2 of the $159.7 million MID modernisation program.
Southern Rural Water managing director Cameron FitzGerald said the organisation was excited ot see works starting.
"This major infrastructure upgrade is a win for Gippsland and will markedly increase both water delivery efficiency and customer service levels," Mr FitzGerald said.
The works will deliver around 4,300 megalitres in water savings and increase delivery efficiency to customers to over 90 per cent.
That was expected to drive vital investment in on-farm efficiencies, improve farm productivity and support local businesses to be more climate resilient.
The MID Phase 2 project is replacing 100-year-old channels with new pipelines and automated outlets.
Transitioning to a reliable piped supply, means water is not lost from leakage or evaporation and increases environmental outcomes with a reduction in farm runoff into waterways.
The project includes the installation of the Newry pipeline, including associated outlet upgrades, reconnection works and decommissioning for Newry customers.
The Macalister Irrigation District is the largest irrigation district in southern Victoria, with a strong dairy sector and developing vegetable and cropping industries, contributing more than $500 million to the Victorian economy.
The MID Phase 2 project is funded by the commonwealth and Victorian governments and Southern Rural Water.
