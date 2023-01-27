Stock & Land
Macalister Irrigation District Newry pipe works start in earnest

January 27 2023 - 11:00am
Pipelaying for the Newry project, part of the Macalister Irrigation District upgrade, has begun. Picture supplied.

Southern Rural Water's construction partner, Jaydo Construction Pty Ltd, has started works on the Newry pipeline section of the Macalister Irrigation District Phase 2 Project in Gippsland.

