Stock & Land
Home/News

Stock & Land Beef Week day three photos - central Victoria

Alastair Dowie
Philippe Perez
Joely Mitchell
By Alastair Dowie, Philippe Perez, and Joely Mitchell
· Updated January 29 2023 - 7:45pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

All eyes were on 16 beef studs across central Victoria during day three of Stock & Land Beef Week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alastair Dowie

Alastair Dowie

Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Joely Mitchell

Joely Mitchell

National sheep and wool writer and rural property writer

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.