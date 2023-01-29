All eyes were on 16 beef studs across central Victoria during day three of Stock & Land Beef Week.
Properties from Mansfield in the east to Castlemaine in the west took part in the prestigious beef event, now in its 31st year.
Andtravern, Adameluca, Atriem, Barragunda, Belbourie Park, Caskieben, Dysart, Gairnshiel, Glendan Park, Glen Goulburn, Glenview Del, Hanging Rock, Maine Park, Marschay, Riga, and Wynyard took part in the annual showcase on Sunday.
Were you out and about at Stock & Land Beef Week? Have a look through our gallery above to see if we snapped a photo of you in action.
We would love to see your photos too! Make sure you share them on social media using the hashtag #BeefWeek2023, and by tagging us in them.
You can hashtag or @StockandLand on Instagram, tweet us via @StockandLand on Twitter or tag us on Facebook.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.