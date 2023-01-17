Stock & Land
Home/News

Macedon Ranges farmers gear up for another planning fight

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
January 18 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pastoria East sheep producer Daniel McKenna says he's concerned about misunderstanding about the role of agriculture in nature conservation.

Farmers in the Macedon Ranges shire say they're wary of the local council's proposals for future planning controls, even though the shire has dumped its controversial Rural Land Use Strategy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.