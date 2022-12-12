Stock & Land
Home/News

Macedon Ranges council to vote on controversial planning changes

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated December 13 2022 - 1:46pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel McKenna, who runs sheep at a property to the north of Kyneton, said the council's claims of extensive consultation were "a load of garbage". Picture by Clare McKenna.

Macedon Ranges Shire Council could abandon plans for a controversial proposal to rezone land from agricultural to a conservation designation as early as this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.