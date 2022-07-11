Leading planning experts say the state government has dropped the ball on protecting Melbourne's peri-urban agricultural land and green wedges, with one saying it was regarded as "second rate" when it came to its agenda.
RMIT University Associate Professor in Sustainability and Urban Planning Andrew Butt said he felt plans for the protections had been scrapped, after the government dumped plans for a new housing development tax, suggested to help pay for social housing.
"My feeling is the state government had a planning reform agenda, which was about sustainable housing," Assoc Prof Butt said.
"That got scuttled as it turned out to be too controversial - it was not supported as no-one wanted to be holding a controversial can in an election year."
"The green wedge planning and peri-urban agriculture protections were a second rate agenda item and so they just haven't got their way through for anyone to touch it," Assoc Prof Butt said.
He said the "time was right" for the reforms.
"We had COVID, we had, potentially, the slowest rate of growth for Melbourne for over a decade and a really strong opportunity to be firm about the protection of strategic agricultural land, into the future," he said.
'It's very disappointing this opportunity should be lost.
"This is the opportunity to reset the agenda for Melbourne's growth after the pandemic, and they have to do it right."
Eighteen months ago the government finalised consultation on the Green Wedge and Agricultural Land Action Plan, promising the release of more details in "coming months".
The government received nearly 1000 submissions and carried out face-to-face consultations with nearly 200 people.
"The Green Wedge and Agricultural Land review project includes stronger planning protections for agriculture in the green wedge/peri-urban area including some short-term actions to be implemented this year," the government said last year.
The proposed planning changes were expected to protect Melbourne's 12 green wedges from overdevelopment, while keeping farms on the city's urban fringes working and feeding the city.
But Assoc Prof Butt said it had been a long haul, with nothing much to show for it.
"It's very disappointing we appear unable to proceed with it, because of the other problems with the planning reform agenda.
"Protecting our food bowls and strategic agricultural land is a long-term issue we need to deal with now, regardless of where general planning reforms land in an election year.
"It's too important a reform to be seen as a party political issue."
University of Melbourne Food Systems senior lecturer Rachel Carey said a key part of comprehensive planning policy for Melbourne was was protection of peri-urban agricultural land.
"It's a fundamental building block in a resilient and sustainable food system, Dr Carey said.
"I think its extremely important that we see strong protection for all remaining agricultural land, around Melbourne, as soon as possible, particularly given the pressures on food security we are now facing
'There are multiple shocks and stresses on the food system, from climate change but also the COVID-19 pandemic impact on supply chains and, of course, geopolitical shifts, such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine
"They are all putting pressure on food systems and leading to rising prices."
Ensuring long-term protection, for remaining farmland around Melbourne, is the really important part of planning for a food system that is more resilient to these shocks and stress.
"This is the time we should be taking action - it means strengthening local and regional food systems," she said.
Three Bridges orchardist Kevin Sanders said the matter was raised recently at a Yarra Ranges shire rural advisory committee meeting.
"There was only just mention of it - something like 'details still to come'," Mr Sanders said.
He said it left farmers not knowing what was going on.
'You can make decisions, but you don't know if you are making the right ones - what you can do is wait, but you can't run a business waiting on what is going to happen for the rest of your life."
"It's not terrific, we can't make any comment until something turns up."
Glen Goulburn Poll Hereford stud co-principal Lynn Vearing has recently moved most of his operation from Epping, near the Hume Freeway, to Whittlesea and Glenburn.
Mr Vearing said two-thirds of the Epping property would now be turned into light industrial use.
"We have just shifted to Whittlesea and it's a Green Wedge area, we have been to some meetings and are now going through the same process again," Mr Vearing said.
"It's one straight thing - the right to farm has to be a priority.
"If one person objects to you running a tractor, to cut some hay at 10pm at night, that's not an objection, that's farming practice you are doing quite legally.'
He said he'd taken up 65 hectares at Whittlesea.
"We are going through exactly the same process and I've looked back through some old records and we've been in the Green Wedge three times.
"Not much has changed."
He said nothing would change to protect Green Wedge and peri-urban areas unless planning rules were altered.
"The planning behind the scenes, how you farm, what you do, and what can be subdivided needs to change."
He said wanted to put a roof over existing cattle yards at the Whittlesea propert.
"I asked the shire if I needed a planning permit, but there is nothing in the regulations about animal welfare - those things haven't kept up, in planning terms.'
"It's all up to the interpretation of the council officer of the day - everyone has their different opinion of what should and shouldn't be done
Mr Vearing said progress was part of life - "it's about managing around progress and giving direction as what will happen."
The state government has been contacted for comment.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
