Prices at Pakenham's annual weaner and feature grown store sale were "back a little", but the lead auctioneer said rates had held up with the rest of the state.
Agents yarded 4028 head of steers and heifers, with Nutrien clients filling all but several lanes at the Victorian Livestock Exchange.
Nutrien Delaney Livestock and Property auctioneer Anthony Delaney, Pakenham, said he believed the sale exceeded expectations.
"Our cattle have held up with the rest of the state and certainly matched the prices for the north-east and the rest of Victoria," he said.
The bulk of the yarding ranged from 300-600 kilograms, largely drawn from the Yarra Valley, the Mornington Peninsula, Phillip Island, around the Pakenham area and Melbourne's northern suburbs.
Lighter steers sold for just over 500 cents a kilogram, with heavier cattle going for up to 489c/kg.
Mr Delaney said there were about 50 pens of older steers.
"That's not by choice, they have come out of all the Yarra River flats being flooded for so long - they had to put them on agistment to get out of a spot, but the cattle can't stay there for ever," he said.
Vendors were quitting older steers now, to replace them with calves later on.
Buyers included, Gathercoles, Anthony O'Connor, J&F, Keswick and Mort and Co, Queensland.
Several pens of steers also went to Bathurst, NSW.
"We have seen a lot of Gippsland competition here, they are not travelling anywhere else, at the moment, because they haven't had to," he said.
"It's dried out down there, but there is still feed."
Yarrawyah, Lilydale, sold 21 steers, 627kg, for $2600 or 414c/kg.
Kara Mia, Longwarry, sold 24 steers, 529kg, for $2580 or 487c/kg.
Bimbadeen, Ventnor, sold 22 Bimbadeen-blood steers, 566kg, for $2630 or 464c/kg.
They also sold 21 steers, 533kg, for $2530 or 474c/kg.
A third pen of 19, 457kg, sold for $2140 or 468c/kg.
Becxon Agriculture, Nar Nar Goon and Shady Creek, was among the bigger vendors, offering around 500 head of Angus and Limousin steers and heifers.
Their first pen of steers, 25, av 528kg, sold for $2480 or 470c/kg.
Becxon's seconds, 25, av 526kg, sold for $2480 or 471c/kg.
Their third pen, 32, av 539kg, sold for $2460 or 456c/kg.
Becxon also sold Limousin steers and heifers.
Their pen of 36 Limousin heifers, 357kg, sold for $1970 or 551c/kg.
Becxon's Brad Dixon said their sold about 250 weaner steers and heifers, with the balance being Angus steers.
"That will be it for the year for the Angust steers, we will probably do another draft of the Limos in August, I won't get as many, but around 150," he said.
"It was a magnificent result."
Becxons's first pen of Hetherdale and Keystone blood steers, 375kg, sold for $1990, or 530c/kg.
Their seconds, 38, at 300kg, sold for $1770 or 590c/kg.
"I have that much grass, I don't know what to do with it," he said.
"I still have a lot of cattle, we have cut a fair of hay this year, but we still have that much grass for the steers and cows to run onto".
"We have very good weather at the moment."
He said the Limousin heifers and steers had weighed in more heavily than he had first thought.
AAA Pastoral, Lang Lang, sold 41 steers, 270kg, for $1440 or 533c/kg.
Boundary Park, Wollert, sold 21 steers, 548kg, for $2610 or 476c/kg.
They also sold a pen of 21 steers, 548kg, for $2610 or 548c/kg.
Chivers Family Trust, Tarrawarra, sold 20 steers, 547kg, for $2450 or 447c/kg.
Their seconds, 20 steers, 543kg, sold for $2500 or 460c/kg.
FM Walsh, Brampton Park, Coldstream, sold 13 steers, 619kg, for $2640 or 426c/kg.
Wiltara Farms, Clyde, sold 33 Angus/Hereford-cross steers, ex-Yarram Park-blood cows, 436kg, for $2070 or 474c/kg.
They also sold 33 steers, 472kg, for $2150 or 455c/kg.
G Murphy, San Remo, sold 22 steers, 621kg, for $2650 or 453c/kg.
JD and CL Brooke, Faraday, sold 15 Rennylea-blood steers, 549kg, for $2570 or 468c/kg; their seconds, 16 steers, 551kg, sold for $2510 or 455c/kg.
Wallaby Ag, Mornington sold 20 steers, 456kg, for $2190 or 480c/kg.
Another 20, 464kg, sold for $2190 or 471c/kg.
Merristock, Woodstock, sold 35 steers, 326kg, for $1650 or 506c/kg.
L Reddan, Sunbury, sold 25 steers, 320kg, for $1650 or 515c/kg.
Riverslea Pastoral, Riverslea, sold 34 steers, 290kg, for $1600 or 551c/kg.
M Berry, Wonthaggi, sold 23 Te Mania and Bowman-blood steers for $1550 or 571c/kg.
Glen Brothers, Guildford, sold 23 Guildford, Glenview Dell and Tarcombe-blood steers, 398kg, for $1950 or 489c/kg.
Tarrawarra Abbey, Tarrawarra, sold 35 Barwidgee and Merridale-blood steers, 280kg, or 488c/kg.
P and L Burgi, Gruyere, sold 25 Violet Hills-blood Charolais steers, 376kg, for $1910 or 507c/kg.
Mrs C Jefferies, Driffield, sold 27 Newcomen-blood heifers, 300kg, for $1420 or 473c/kg.
Gobur Pastoral, Gobur, sold 25 heifers, 312kg, for $1420 or 455c/kg.
Their seconds, 25, av 308kg, sold for $1410 orff 457c/kg.
A Doake and the estate of JP Doake, Sunny Meadows, sold 20 heifers, 260kg, for $1240 or 476c/kg.
C and S Biggs, Toolangi, sold 13 heifers, 432kg, for $1980 or 458c/kg.
Delta Pastoral sold 11 heifers, 300kg, for $1420 or 473c/kg.
Gobur sold 30 heifers, 277kg, for $1390 or 501c/kg.
