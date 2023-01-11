Stock & Land
Home/News

Euroa is the latest saleyard to see a weaner price correction

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated January 11 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 3:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Visiting from "across the ditch" was New Zealand dairy farmer, Meredith Love, from Waikato, with daughter Evelyn, who turned one on Wednesday. She said she was spending time with her uncle, Robert Love, of Jumbuck Park, Violet Town.

"It was a buyer's market", was the assessment of Rodwells Wodonga auctioneer Scott Campbell after the centre's annual Blue Ribbon Weaner sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.