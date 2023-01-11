"It was a buyer's market", was the assessment of Rodwells Wodonga auctioneer Scott Campbell after the centre's annual Blue Ribbon Weaner sale.
Nutrien, Elders and Rodwells yarded 1672 head of weaners, largely steers, which both Mr Campbell and Nutrien Ag solutions Russell Mawson, Euroa, said were in excellent condition.
Mr Campbell said prices had "come off the boil.
"We had the Blue Ribbon sales up home, a week or so ago, and there were a few pens of steers up over $500cents/head, in the EU run, but there has certainly been a correction this week," Mr Campbell said.
The prime market had also corrected.
Most steers at Euroa sold between 420-480c/kg.
"We did have cattle at Barnawartha that only made around that 480c/kg, and there was the odd pen that made around and over 500c/kg," Mr Campbell said.
"It's changed again - it's changing daily."
He said there were a "tremendous amount" of quality cattle" for sale - "it was as good a run of cattle as you are going to see".
Among the noted buyers were Anthony O'Connor while Queensland feedlotter Mort and Co was active on the restocker cattle.
"There seemed to be a push on weaned cattle, Mort wasn't active on the unweaned steers and [Albury commission buyer] Graeme Ward was buying steers and heifers," Mr Campbell said..
Charlton also picked up cattle, as did Albury Commission buyer Duncan Brown.
Local agents and Goulburn Valley buyers also bought cattle, but feedlots were largely absent.
"It was a reality check, given the feedlotters are finding it very difficult to move their meat - we are in a global market, and there are repercussions from that," Mr Mawson said.
"We can't eat all the meat we produce and today showed that."
He said there were "one or two keen buyers" but they were purchasing to demand - "they have a limit on what they want to buy".
Mr Mawson said he believed the market had now settled.
"You've got all those weaner sales, still in front of us," he said.
"There are numbers of cattle to get rid of in the next two months, but I am sure once those numbers go we will be looking at great opportunities then.
"There will be shortage of livestock."
R. G. Love, Jumbuck Park, Violet Town, sold 24 Banquet-blood steers, 411kg, for $1970 or 418c/kg.
He also sold 25 Banquet-blood steers, 365kg, for $1750 or 479c/kg.
Glendower, Sheans Creek, sold 11 Connemara-blood steers, 442kg, for $1900 or 429c/kg.
Randall Smith sold 11 Connemara-blood steers, 400kg, for $1750 or 437c/kg.
Deuba, Highlands, sold 22 Connemara and Merridale-blood steers, 393kg, for $1755 or 4446c/kg.
Jippo Angus, Ruffy, sold 42 Connemara-blood steers, 379kg, for $1700 or 448c/kg.
Jippo's seconds, a pen of 45, av 338kg, sold for $1620 or 479c/kg.
Clifton Park sold 37 Connemara-blood steers, 379kg, for $1690 or 445c/kg.
The Springs, Beveridge, sold 17 Newnham-blood steers, 399kg, for $1690 or 423c/kg.
G and L Johnson, Springfields, sold 13 Connemara-blood steers, 409kg, for $1770 or 432c/kg.
H and A Cocking, Black Magic Angus, sold 22 Black Magic-blood steers, 379kg, for $1735 or 457c/kg.
Their seconds, a pend of 20, av 357kg, sold for $1660 or 464c/kg.
Plover Plains, Clarkefield, sold 23 steers, by 007 and Ayrvale-bulls, 387kg, for $1745 or 450c/kg.
Crystal Glen, Euroa, sold 23 Margni Park and Merridale-blood steers, 357kg, for $1650 or 470c/kg.
Glenfalloch sold 18 Glendalloch-blood steers, 349kg, for $1620 or 464c/kg.
Their seconds, 21, av 316kg, sold for $1530 or 484c/kg.
JH Wall and Sons, Lynfield, sold 24 steers, 320kg, for $1590 or 496c/kg.
Cosi Creek sold 10 Connemara and Chiltern Park-blood steers, 302kg, for $1430 or 473c/kg.
Booroola, Avenal, sold 20 Yavenvale, Wirrunna and Tarcombe-blood steers, 369kg, for $1630 or 441c/kg.
Ray Nelson sold six Yavenvale-blood steers, 434kg, for $1730 or 398c/kg.
Randall Threlfall sold 12 Wombat Hill-blood steers, 384kg, for $1650 or 429c/kg.
Glenfyne Angus stud sold 12 steers, 343kg, for $1470 or 428c/kg.
Granite View sold 14 steers, 378kg, for $1570 or 415c/kg.
Gippsland's Danny Morgan, Fish Creek, runs a beef herd, alongside his dairy cattle - he came to Euroa to pick up steers.
"I came to see what sort of prices are on offer," Mr Morgan said.
"The fodder has started up, that's why I am looking for cattle to eat it.
"I've never seen anything like it, the feed, the fodder, has started up everywhere."
Glendower sold 14 heifers, 349kg, for $1480 or 424c/kg.
Lurg Estate sold 15 Tabletop-blood heifers, 337kg, for $1440 or 427c/kg.
Clifton Park sold 24 heifers, 336kg, for $1460 or 434c/kg.
Deuba sold 20 heifers, 340kg, for $1550 or 455c/kg.
Newlbax sold 15 heifers, 332kg, for $1460 or 439c/kg.
Cocking sold 37 heifers, 308kg, for $1460 or 474c/kg.
Coomakilla Farms, Samaria, sold 15 Banquet-blood heifers, 332kg, for $1470 or 442c/kg.
