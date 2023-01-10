Stock & Land
Home/News

A carp plague of Biblical proportions is hitting irrigators

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated January 11 2023 - 7:18am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cohuna dairy share farmer Heather Campbell says the property she works on had experienced a "Carpageddon", as the fish flooded into paddocks from the irrigation channels. Supplied picture.

The North Central Catchment Management Authority (NCCMA) has closed off fishways leading to the Gunbower Creek, after millions of juvenile carp found their way into the waterway and onto farms in the Cohuna area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.