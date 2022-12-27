You clicked and we listened - take a look at ten of the top stories from Stock & Land in 2022.
Warrnambool police said extensive criminal damage at a south-west sheep and beef property in January was a 'targeted attack'.
Warrnambool's business and farming community was in mourning after the shock death of leading car dealer and stud principal Clinton Baulch.
The 48-year-old died at his Illowa home in March.
A livestock agent who copped a three-month ban from a Victorian saleyard for "threatening abuse and unacceptable language" broke his silence, claiming he was acting in the best interest of his client.
TB White & Sons agent Xavier Bourke, Ballarat, was handed a three-month ban from entering the Central Victoria Livestock Exchange at Miners Rest after a dispute with the manager of the complex in April.
Prices for 2021-drop weaner cattle rose by as much as $800 a head compared to the same sale 12 months ago at Wangaratta in January, agents said, as northern orders underpinned the feature market.
Agents yarded about 3650 cattle at the annual sale in a day where more than 9000 cattle were sold across north eastern Victoria, including more than 4500 weaner calves at Wodonga earlier in the morning.
Selling centre records were broken at the 35th Elders Yea Annual Blue Ribbon Weaner Sale as the centre set the highest weaner prices "by a canter".
The trifecta of factors including outstanding seasonal conditions, low supply and high demand hit fever pitch, with the 4060-head yarding grossing more than $9.4 million.
