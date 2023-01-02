Stock & Land
Home/News

Mercedes Benz 1970 1418 prime mover still used at Kaarimba

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated January 3 2023 - 11:55pm, first published January 2 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Col Grinter's faithful Mercedes Benz prime mover has been a handy addition to the Kaarimba grazier's fleet and was recently photographed moving an empty B-double grain trailer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.