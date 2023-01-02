Col Grinter's faithful Mercedes Benz prime mover has been a handy addition to the Kaarimba grazier's fleet and was recently photographed moving an empty B-double grain trailer.
"We had enough trouble getting up to speed against the wind when the trailers were empty, let alone with anything in them," he said.
Mr Grinter bought the 180-horsepower 1418 truck at a clearing sale in July 1989 at Katunga.
"It still has the standard 1418 motor in it and it has the original five-speed Benz gearbox and two-speed diff," he said.
READ MORE:
From grain to livestock to hay, the truck is still regularly used around the farm.
"We wanted to shift the trailers and get them near the workshop after the floods - all our other trucks were away - so we hooked it onto the Benz to get them over," Mr Grinter said.
"For a bit of fun, we thought we would go for a cruise out onto the road near the sign so we could send it into Stock & Land,"
Would you like your snap included in the Social Media Snapshot?
Send your photo with a description to bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.