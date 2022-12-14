Stock & Land
Home/News

Rural Councils Victoria reviews potential revenue streams

December 14 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rural Councils Victoria chair Mary-Ann Brown says an international review of new funding streams for local authorities has not found a "silver bullet." Picture by Morgan Hancock

A national and international review of potential alternative income streams for financially strapped rural councils has found that there is no "silver bullet" that can boost their incomes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.