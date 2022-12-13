Stock & Land
Dunkeld farm manager Jack Kennedy keeps to the plan in managing sheep disease

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated December 14 2022 - 7:49am, first published 7:00am
Mount Surgeon farm manager Jack Kennedy, Dunkeld, says recent floods have taken their toll, but he is sticking to a well-defined plan. Picture by Philippe Perez.

Victorian sheep producers are being urged to avoid complacency in protecting their livestock from diseases after devastating floods and continuing rains throughout the state.

Journalist

