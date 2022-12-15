Drones are being used to capture remarkable scenes in Australia's agricultural landscape as floodwaters across parts of water-logged Victoria and NSW slowly subside.
At Alawa in Burcher, NSW, first-time contributor Max Knight shared a photo of a header trying to save some of the flood-affected crop in what looks like a photo from another planet.
"We were dodging crab holes," Mr Knight said.
In Victoria's Wimmera region, regular contributor Amanda Brownsea shared another photo taken with a drone of the harvest at Lake Hindmarsh in summer 2021.
"This time last year we were cruising," she said.
"La Nina (can) bugger off already".
Meanwhile, Lake Wongan producer and sheep breeder Denise Porter shared a photo of her White Suffolk rams caught in some long clover on her Victorian farm.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
